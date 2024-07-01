sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 21:09 IST, July 1st 2024

Third-seeded Aryna Sabalenka withdraws from Wimbledon, cites sinjured shoulder as the reason

Third-seeded Aryna Sabalenka withdrew from Wimbledon on Monday because of an injured shoulder. The two-time Australian Open champion was supposed to play Emina Bektas of the United States in the first round on Day 1 at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Aryna Sabalenka
Aryna Sabalenka during a training session at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon ahead of the Wimbledon Championships | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

21:09 IST, July 1st 2024