Third-seeded Aryna Sabalenka withdraws from Wimbledon, cites sinjured shoulder as the reason
Third-seeded Aryna Sabalenka withdrew from Wimbledon on Monday because of an injured shoulder. The two-time Australian Open champion was supposed to play Emina Bektas of the United States in the first round on Day 1 at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Aryna Sabalenka during a training session at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon ahead of the Wimbledon Championships | Image: AP
