×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 11:03 IST

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic returns to clay, eases into third round at Monte Carlo Masters

Serving for the match, Novak Djokovic won on his second match point when Safiullin’s return sank into the net. Overall, Djokovic could perhaps have been a little more clinical, since he forced 19 break points and converted just five of them.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, serves to Luca Nardi, of Italy, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, Calif. | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Novak Djokovic made light work of his return to clay and did not face a break point when beating Roman Safiullin 6-1, 6-2 to reach the third round of the Monte Carlo Masters on Tuesday.

Serving for the match, Djokovic won on his second match point when Safiullin’s return sank into the net. Overall, Djokovic could perhaps have been a little more clinical, since he forced 19 break points and converted just five of them.

Advertisement

It was the top-ranked Serb's first clay-court tournament since winning the French Open last year to clinch a men's-record 23rd major title. He added the U.S. Open t o extend that total to 24 but lost in the semifinals at the Australian Open this year to eventual winner Jannik Sinner, and is looking for his first title of 2024.

Djokovic recently split with coach Goran Ivanisevic , ending their association that began in 2018 — and included a healthy half of those major titles.

Advertisement

In cloudy conditions at the Monte Carlo Country Club, Djokovic secured two service breaks to lead 4-0 in quick time, before Safiullin finally held serve.

Djokovic's drop shot looked in good order and he clinched the first set in 33 minutes when Safiullin, on his second serve at 0-40, hit a return into the net.

Advertisement

Djokovic next plays either Frenchman Arthur Fils or Lorenzo Musetti.

Djokovic is looking to win Monte Carlo for the third time but first since 2015. He hasn’t made it past the quarterfinals since then, and could face defending champion Andrey Rublev in the quarters.

Advertisement

Shortly before Djokovic came onto center court, his rival Carlos Alcaraz pulled out because of a muscle injury to his right forearm. Last week, record 11-time winner Rafael Nadal withdrew from the tournament with injury.

Later Tuesday in the second round, fifth-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany faced Sebastian Ofner of Austria.

Advertisement

In remaining first-round matches, there were wins for No. 10 Hubert Hurkacz of Poland and No. 11 Alex de Minaur of Australia.

De Minaur eased past 2014 champion Stan Wawrinka 6-3, 6-0, breaking the three-time Grand Slam winner's serve six times, while Hurkacz battled past Britain's Jack Draper 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (2).

Advertisement

Sebastian Korda, Roberto Bautista Agut, Miomir Kecmanovic and Zhang Zhizhen also advanced to the second round.

Second-ranked Sinner faces Korda on Wednesday. Sinner is 22-1 with three titles in 2024, including recently at the Miami Open .

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published April 10th, 2024 at 11:03 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Arvind Kejriwal

AAP Moves Supreme Court

2 minutes ago
NCB nabs Jaffer Sadiq

Who Is Jaffer Sadiq

3 minutes ago
Sensex

Nifty, Sensex

6 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma and Justin Langer

Langer on Rohit Sharma

9 minutes ago
PM Narendar Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

11 minutes ago
Border

Is Border 2 In Works?

11 minutes ago
You Asked For It, Now Pay: SC To Gautam Navlakha on Rs 1.6 Cr Bill For Security During House Arrest

SC to Gautam Navlakha

13 minutes ago
Sreeleela, Sivakarthikeyan

Sreeleela-Siva Groove

14 minutes ago
Dhanush

Dhanush-Aishwaryaa Split

17 minutes ago
Nana Patole Car Accident

Nana Patole Car Accident

18 minutes ago
Vijay on GOAT set in Russia

Vijay's Viral Video

19 minutes ago
Tamannaah Bhatia in Paiyaa

Tamannaah Revisits Paiyaa

20 minutes ago
Fahadh Faasil

Fahadh Faasil On Aavesham

21 minutes ago
iPhone

Apple India

21 minutes ago
Congress Gave Away Katchatheevu to SL, Now Silent on Matter: PM Modi

Katchatheevu Issue

25 minutes ago
education news, students, exam

NIFT Admit Cards Out

26 minutes ago
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Pacer Prasad's BIG 3

27 minutes ago
Crime

Builder Shot Dead

32 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. How Do Fenugreek Seeds Promote Hair Growth?

    Web Stories13 hours ago

  2. Man Sues 50 Women For Calling Him A Bad Date In California

    World13 hours ago

  3. Bengaluru Lawyer Falls Victim to Elaborate Scam, Forced to Strip

    India News13 hours ago

  4. Dinesh Karthik names India star he had UNPLEASANT relationship with

    Sports 13 hours ago

  5. Will 'Kingpin' Kejriwal Get Relief Like Sanjay Singh? How Things Stand

    India News14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo