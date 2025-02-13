Top Seeds Shine! Kopriva, Harris Reach Singles Last Eight; Poonacha & Lock Enter Doubles Final Four At 2025 Delhi Open

New Delhi, February 13, 2025: Top seeds Vit Kopriva and Billy Harris continued their runs at the 2025 Delhi Open on Thursday, sealing their berths in the singles quarterfinals with comfortable wins over their respective opponents. Meanwhile, doubles’ second seeds Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha and Courtney John Lock progressed to the semifinals with hard-fought win in a nail-biting three-set thriller against Japan’s Shintaro Mochizuki and Kaito Uesugi.

Vit Kopriva, 2nd Seed Billy Harris Storm Into Singles Quarters

Organised by the All India Tennis Association and the Delhi Lawn Tennis Association, the Delhi Open 2025 is an ATP Challenger 75 tournament played on hard courts with USD 100,000 as prize money on offer. The winner of the singles tournament also rakes in 75 crucial ATP points.

Top seed and World No. 127 Kopriva remained flawless in the singles event, securing a 6-4, 6-1 victory over compatriot Dalibor Svrcina to reach the last eight. Later in the day, he teamed up with Hynek Barton in the doubles event, producing another 6-4, 6-1 win, this time over Kris Van Wyk and Eric Vanshelboim, booking a spot in the semifinals. Second seed Billy Harris celebrated his 13-place jump in the ATP rankings by defeating Australian James McCabe in straight sets, confirming his place in the quarter-finals.

Top Seeds Poonacha, Lock Defeat Mochizuki & Uesugi

India’s Poonacha and Zimbabwe’s Lock, the top remaining seeds in the doubles event, built on their opening round win by defeating Chennai Open 2025 winners Mochizuki and Uesugi, thwarting the latter’s fightback in the third set to take the match 6-3, 2-6, 10-5.

Earlier, in an intense singles battle on the Centre Court, sixth seed Mochizuki overcame a slow start to rally past Hynek Barton, sealing a 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory. The 2019 Wimbledon Boys' Singles champion showed resilience, turning the match around after dropping the opening set with a strong service game.

Elsewhere, Sweden’s Elias Ymer, who entered the singles event as a Special Exempt, set up a quarterfinal clash against Harris after defeating Egor Agafanov in straight sets.