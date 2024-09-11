Published 18:47 IST, September 11th 2024
United States takes winning 2-0 lead over Chile at Davis Cup in China
Brandon Nakashima and Reilly Opelka won their singles matches Wednesday to give the United States an unassailable 2-0 lead over Chile in the group stage of the Davis Cup Finals at Zhuhai, China.
United States opens group play in Davis Cup by sweeping Chile 3-0 | Image: AP
