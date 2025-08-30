US Open 2025: Love Serves An Ace As Fan Pops The Question In the Stands Midway Through Aryna Sabalenka’s Match

A special moment took place during the ongoing US Open tennis championships when a fan took a knee and popped the question to his partner in the stands.

The third-round clash between Aryna Sabalenka and Leylah Fernandez became extra special as love served an ace at the Louis Armstrong Stadium in Flushing Meadows.

Love Took Centre-Stage As Proposal In the Stands Wins Hearts During Aryna Sabalenka's Match

Over the years, the US Open has had some high-stakes drama, controversial moments, and intense rallies, with matches lasting for hours.

Fans have witnessed history being made in the courts and champions being crowned. But what happened at the US Open 2025 recently is winning hearts.

The moment happened during the third-round women's singles match between Aryna Sabalenka and Leylah Fernandez. Midway through the play, the jumbotron displayed a young man on one knee with a ring in his hand.

The cameras quickly panned towards the crowd in the Louis Armstrong Stadium as the woman looked stunned, while the fans cheered along.

As the man popped the question, she said 'Yes' by nodding her head, with the entire stadium cheering for the couple.

Aryna Sabalenka's Genuine Reaction To The Proposal During Her Match

Love served an ace as the proposal took centre stage. The match paused, but it delivered a moment to remember for a lifetime. The proposal at the Louis Armstrong Stadium instantly became a sensation all over social media.

The moment was immensely special as the fans cheered unconditionally. Even the top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka enjoyed the moment as it took place.

Sabalenka also expressed her thoughts on the proposal after the match, which she won 6-3, 7(7)-6(2).

“I think it’s the first time that someone proposed during my match. It was a very sweet moment, but I was just trying not to start smiling, because it’s very cute and I believe they’re super happy right now.

“I was just trying to keep focusing on my game, and it was a great moment. And as I said on court, I wish them a happy marriage,” Aryna Sabalenka said, as quoted by AP.