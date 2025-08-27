Taylor Swift’s Engagement Sparks Humorous Exchange Between US Open Commentators During Jannik Sinner Match | WATCH

The Taylor Swift engagement buzz had the entire world hooked on the news. The American singer-songwriter has confirmed that she is engaged to be married to Travis Kelce, the famed TE for the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs.

As soon as the news broke, TV anchors and commentators couldn't contain their excitement. The commentators at the US Open were also thrilled after learning the news, even though they were on commentary work during Jannik Sinner's match at Flushing Meadows.

Taylor Swift’s Engagement Halts Commentary in the Middle of Jannik Sinner’s US Open Match

The moment happened during the first-round match between World number one Jannik Sinner and the unseeded Vit Kopriva. The action was underway, and Kopriva was about to serve.

At that time, commentator Brad Gilbert came across the news and exclaimed his excitement to fellow commentator Jason Goodall during the match.

Brad Gilbert and Jason Goodall briefly halted while calling the match and started discussing the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce engagement news during commentary.

Brad Gilbert: Taylor Swift is engaged!

Jason Goodall: With... like, a new record or...

Brad Gilbert: She is engaged to... She's gonna get married!

After Goodall received the clarity, both commentators congratulated the couple on their engagement.

The hilarious exchange between Brad Gilbert and Jason Goodall went viral on social media as the sudden announcement from Swift and Kelce had left everyone stunned.

US Open Congratulates Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce On Their Engagement

Travis Kelce has scored the ultimate touchdown in love as Taylor Swift said yes to the proposal. Congratulations are in order for one of the viral couples in the past couple of years, after they publicly announced their engagement.

After Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got engaged, the US Open Tennis shared a special moment, which featured the couple's visit to the Arthur Ashe Stadium last year.

"I wanna be your end game. Congratulations to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on their engagement!" the US Open tweeted on 'X' (Formerly Twitter).