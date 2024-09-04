Published 14:39 IST, September 4th 2024
US Open: Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz will meet in an all-American semifinal in New York
Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz set up an all-American semifinal at the U.S. Open with victories Tuesday, guaranteeing the United States a man in the title match at the country’s Grand Slam tournament for the first time in 18 years.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, celebrates after winning a point against Grigor Dimitrov, of Bulgaria, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships | Image: AP
