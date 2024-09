Published 00:01 IST, September 3rd 2024

US Open: Jessica Pegula reaches her 7th Grand Slam quarterfinal. She is 0-6 at that stage so far

Jessica Pegula is back in the quarterfinals at the U.S. Open after a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Diana Shnaider on Monday, her seventh trip to that round at a Grand Slam tournament.