Published 13:17 IST, September 3rd 2024

US Open play was delayed on all courts because the electronic line-calling system went down

Daniil Medvedev's U.S. Open match in Arthur Ashe Stadium and at all contests on other courts was delayed for a few minutes on Monday because the tournament's electronic line-calling system stopped working.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Daniil Medvedev
Daniil Medvedev serves during a match against Nuno Borges, of Portugal, in the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships | Image: AP
