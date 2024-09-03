Published 13:17 IST, September 3rd 2024
US Open play was delayed on all courts because the electronic line-calling system went down
Daniil Medvedev's U.S. Open match in Arthur Ashe Stadium and at all contests on other courts was delayed for a few minutes on Monday because the tournament's electronic line-calling system stopped working.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Daniil Medvedev serves during a match against Nuno Borges, of Portugal, in the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
13:17 IST, September 3rd 2024