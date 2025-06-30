WATCH | David Beckham Spotted at Wimbledon 2025 Day 1 - Despite Undergoing Arm Surgery a Few Days Ago

Former England football captain David Beckham has been a busy man in recent times. The English football legend was spotted watching the tennis action on Day 1 of the Wimbledon 2025 tennis grand slam, and was seated next to former England teammate and head coach Gareth Southgate.

Beckham and Southgate were not the only notable former sports stars to be in attendance as Maria Sharapova, a former Wimbledon champion in her own right, was also spotted at SW14 and even clicked a picture with Beckham which she posted on her Instagram account.

Beckham is usually in attendance for Wimbledon matches but his attendance in this case was notably surprising given he had only just recovered from surgery.

Why Beckham Underwent Hand Sugery

His wife Victoria Beckham posted a picture of him on her Instagram stories where he can be seen in a hospital bed. She captioned the photo "get well soon daddy".

Beckham had been in years of pain due to an injury he had picked up in 2003. Following the injury in that year, a pin was put in Beckham's hand which was supposed to get dissolved however it did not and caused the former footballer a lot of pain.

"David has been in pain for years but thought nothing of it. He just kept going until, in recent months, it became quite unbearable. A routine scan showed that the pin which was meant to have dissolved, hadn't - so he was booked in to finally resolve the issue all these years later," a source told The Sun newspaper.

And when he was out of surgery, he continued to pursue not only his interests but also look after his businesses.

ALSO READ | Wimbledon 2025 Championships - All You Need To Know

Becks' Jet-Setting Continues

He was spotted watching Inter Miami, the MLS team that he owns, in action during their FIFA Club World Cup 2025 game against PSG which they lost 4-0.