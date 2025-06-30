Wimbledon 2025 Championships: Key Matches, Venue, Timings And Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Jannik Sinner of Italy attends a practice session ahead of the Wimbledon Championships in London | Image: AP

Wimbledon Season is upon us as the third Grand Slam of Tennis officially commences on Monday, June 30. Top-ranked tennis athletes and rising superstars would lock horns against each other in London. The Wimbledon Championships bring sports and tradition together, with athletes featuring in all-white costumes and presenting their prowess in the game by competing against some of the finest players in the game.

Wimbledon 2025 Championships: Check Out All You Need To Know

The first round of action has begun in London, and stars like Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev, Paula Badosa, Holger Rune, Aryna Sabalenka, Jasmine Paolini, Taylor Fritz, and many more. The opening day is nothing less than a thriller, as multiple electrifying matches will take place on day one.

Day One would feature number the two-seeded Carlos Alcaraz in action at the first round of the Wimbledon Championships. The Spaniard would be in action against Italian Fabio Fognini on June 30, from 06:00 PM IST onwards at the Centre Court. Alexander Zverev, the number three-seeded tennis star, will also feature in round one against Arthur Rinderknech from 08:50 PM IST onwards.

In the women's category, number one-seeded Aryna Sabalenka would face off against Carson Branstine in Court 1 from 05:30 PM IST onwards. Number four-ranked Jasmine Paolini will also be in action in Court 2 against Anastasija Sevastova from 06:20 PM IST onwards.

Tennis Royalty To Be In Action On Day Two At Wimbledon

Day two of the first round at Wimbledon would feature two of the top names among other tennis stars. Top-ranked Jannik Sinner begins his grass-court campaign against fellow Italian Luca Nardi, while Novak Djokovic faces Alexandre Muller in the first round.

The women's section features French Open winner Coco Gauff in action against Dayana Yastremska. Number three-seeded Jessica Pegula will begin her Wimbledon campaign against Elisabetta Cocciaretto.

Check out other details for the Wimbledon 2025 Championships here:

Where Will The Wimbledon 2025 Championships Take Place?

The Wimbledon 2025 Championships take place at the iconic All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.

How To Watch The Wimbledon 2025 Championships Live In India?