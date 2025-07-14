WATCH| Jannik Sinner And Iga Swiatek Light Up Wimbledon Champions' Dinner With Their Dance Moves

Updated 14 July 2025 at 16:29 IST
Both Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek lifted the Wimbledon title for the first time in their career. Sinner got the better of Carlos Alcaraz 4-6,6-4,6-4,6-4 in an exciting summit clash while Swiatek brushed off the challenges of Amanda Anisimova 6-0,6-0 in a one-sided final.
For Sinner, it was the perfect opportunity to avenge his French Open final defeat, and he did that with sheer elegance. The 23 year old became the first ever Italian to win the men's title and except for the first set, Alcaraz didn't stand a chance against his opponent who he defeated a month ago in Paris.
On the other hand, former world No. 1 Swiatek looked in complete control from the start of the match and kept his record in the grand slam final intact as the Polish hasn't lost a match in the summit clash so far. Anisimova looked clueless and Swiatek capitalised on the chances to be the first women's player to inflict a 6-0.6-0 defeat on her opponent in the Wimbledon final in the Open Era.
After the match, as per tradition both men's and women's champions graced the Wimbledon Champions' dinner. Sinner was dressed in a black and white suit while Swiatek dressed in a long light purple gown. Wimbledon shared video of their dance which quickly went viral on social media.
The Wimbledon Champions' Dinner is a tradition in which both the men's and women's champions are honoured. It is being held on Sunday after the men's final and it also commemorates the conclusion of the tournament.
Published 14 July 2025 at 16:16 IST