WATCH| Jannik Sinner And Iga Swiatek Light Up Wimbledon Champions' Dinner With Their Dance Moves

Both Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek lifted the Wimbledon title for the first time in their career. Sinner got the better of Carlos Alcaraz 4-6,6-4,6-4,6-4 in an exciting summit clash while Swiatek brushed off the challenges of Amanda Anisimova 6-0,6-0 in a one-sided final.

Jannik Sinner Avenged His Defeat Against Carlos Alcaraz

For Sinner, it was the perfect opportunity to avenge his French Open final defeat, and he did that with sheer elegance. The 23 year old became the first ever Italian to win the men's title and except for the first set, Alcaraz didn't stand a chance against his opponent who he defeated a month ago in Paris.

Iga Swiatek Crushed Amanda Anisimova In Straight Sets

On the other hand, former world No. 1 Swiatek looked in complete control from the start of the match and kept his record in the grand slam final intact as the Polish hasn't lost a match in the summit clash so far. Anisimova looked clueless and Swiatek capitalised on the chances to be the first women's player to inflict a 6-0.6-0 defeat on her opponent in the Wimbledon final in the Open Era.

Jannik Sinner And Iga Swiatek Shake A leg At Wimbledon Champions' Dinner

After the match, as per tradition both men's and women's champions graced the Wimbledon Champions' dinner. Sinner was dressed in a black and white suit while Swiatek dressed in a long light purple gown. Wimbledon shared video of their dance which quickly went viral on social media.