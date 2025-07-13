Jannik Sinner Gets Perfect Revenge On Carlos Alcaraz, World No. 1 Clinches Maiden Wimbledon Title In Thrilling Final

Jannik Sinner during the men's singles final match against Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon 2025 | Image: AP

Wimbledon 2025: Italian star and world number 1 Jannik Sinner outplayed Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz to win his maiden Wimbledon title on Sunday, July 13th.

In the men's singles final of Wimbledon 2025, Jannik Sinner sealed a thrilling 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 victory over Carlos Alcaraz at the Centre Court.

Five weeks after conceding a defeat at the French Open 2025 Final, the world number 1 finally tasted revenge on Alcaraz. Jannik Sinner also became the first Italian man to win the prestigious Wimbledon title.

On Sunday, July 13th, the defending champion Carlos Alcaraz looked confident and had a dominating start after winning the first set 4-6. However, from the second set, Jannik Sinner didn't give Alcaraz a chance to stand. After losing the first, Sinner clinched the second, third, and fourth sets to win the men's singles title at Wimbledon for the first time.

The high-quality final match at Wimbledon 2025 between Sinner and Alcaraz lasted for three hours and four minutes. With the triumph over Carlos Alcaraz, Sinner also bagged his fourth Grand Slam title.

Jannik Sinner had eight aces in the final match. Meanwhile, Alcaraz kept 15 aces. The Italian kept 4/9 break points in the crucial fixture. In comparison, Alcaraz had 2/6 break points. Overall, Sinner won 125 points, and Alcaraz bagged 113 points.

On the other hand, Jannik Sinner bagged 81 service points. The Spaniard received 77 service points.

In the Open Era, Sinner and Alcaraz became the first tennis players after Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal to meet in the Roland-Garros and Wimbledon finals in the same season. The last time Federer and Nadal did it was in 2008.