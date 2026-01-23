WATCH| Yulia Putintseva Sparks Wild Crowd Reaction With Her Celebration After Beating Zeynep Sonmez

In a dramatic third-round clash in the Australian Open, Yulia Putintseva faced off against Turkish player Zeynep Sonmez on January 23, 2026. In a stunning show of competitiveness and showmanship, Putintseva defeated Sonmez to steal her spot in the next round.

The post-match celebrations of Yulia Putintseva, however, drew mixed reactions from the audience present at the arena, making them one of the most talked-about moments of the third round at the Australian Open.

Following her win, Yulia Putintseva put her hand to her ear, seemingly gesturing to the crowd to cheer for her after the victory. The audience, however, instead of cheering the player, started booing her. Undeterred by the booing and jeering, Yulia Putintseva later turned the moment into a playful one by starting to dance on the court, showcasing her fiery and unapologetic personality.

Crowd Boos Yulia Putintseva After Her Victory Over Zeynep Sonmez

Sonmez created history by becoming the first player to secure an Australian Open win. With the spot in the fourth round up for grabs, many of her supporters showed up in the arena to cheer for her.

As the two were engrossed in the match, most of the crowd was cheering loudly for Sonmez, which slightly annoyed Putintseva. After winning the match, the Kazakh didn't waste time giving it back to the crowd, as when the boos started, Putintseva blew kisses to Sonmez's supporters, and after a brief handshake with her opponent, she broke off into a dance while she walked toward her bench.

The crowd was booing nonstop during her post-match interview. The Kazakh, on the other hand, took a sly dig at the crowd, saying, "Honestly, there were really crazy atmosphere here, and the guys, look at them. They're very passionate about what they're doing, and it's very great to see, especially against me, because I love this kind of battle."

Yulia Putintseva Advances To Fourth Round Of Australian Open