Wimbledon 2025: Daniil Medvedev Stunned by World Number 64 Benjamin Bonzi in First Round, Breaks Racquet in Anger

The first day of Wimbledon 2025 tennis grand slam threw up a massive upset as Daniil Medvedev, the 2021 US Open champion, ended up getting knocked out in the first round of the tournament itself. Medvedev lost in 4 sets to Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi, who recorded what was easily his biggest win in his career till date.

Bonzi beat Medvedev 7-6(2), 3-6, 7-6(3), 6-2 to wrap up the game and this led to Medvedev taking out his frustration on one of his racquets, which he ended up smashing into the floor.

Bonzi Hails ‘Special’ Win

However, that did not deter Bonzi from celebrating the win - even though he was gracious towards his fallen foe when addressing the win after the match ended.

"This is special for me today. It is my first top-10 win at a slam and it is always special at this tournament. I love this place. Daniil is a great player. I knew it was a tough match but sometimes it is better to play those players in the first round, when anything can happen," Bonzi said after the match.

This was Bonzi's first-ever win against a player in the top 10 of the ATP rankings and also sees him match his best-ever performance at Wimbledon as he also reached the second round in 2021 and 2022.

Medvedev's Struggles Continue

It also sees Medvedev's decline in recent times continue, as the 29-year-old Russian has not been able to top his efforts of the US Open 2021.

Back then, he won the title by beating Novak Djokovic and then lost out in the very next final he played, which was the Australian Open 2022 when he lost an epic five-setter to Rafael Nadal.

However, he has by and large struggled since then - he made it to the final in Australia again in 2024, but lost to Jannik Sinner in that match.