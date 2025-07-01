Wimbledon 2025: Italian Star Jannik Sinner Storms Into Second Round After Beating Luca Nardi In Straight Sets

Jannik Sinner in action during the first round of the Wimbledon 2025 | Image: AP

Wimbledon 2025: Star Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner advanced to the second round of the ongoing Wimbledon 2025 after dominating Luca Nardi in straight sets on Tuesday, July 1st.

From the very first moment of the first round match, it was Sinner who put pressure on Nardi. In the end, Sinner clinched a stunning 6-4, 6-3, 6-0 over his Italian teammate Nardi.

Jannik Sinner Beats Luca Nardi In Straight Sets In First Round

In the first set, Nardi managed to win four games against the Sinner, but it was not enough to put pressure on his opponent. In the second set, Sinner again got the upper hand after beating his rival 6-3. In the final set of the match, it was Sinner who didn't give Nardi a chance, clinching a 6-0 triumph.

Jannik Sinner clinched 53 service points. Meanwhile, Nardi sealed 46. Sinner won 13 service games, while Nardi managed to get seven.

Following the win, Jannik Sinner took pride in his performance against Nardi, saying that he was 'serving very well' in the first-round match. However, Sinner also accepted that he struggled a bit in the game.

In the end, Sinner hoped that his win over Nardi would give him confidence in the upcoming matches of Wimbledon 2025.

“Today, especially in the important moments, I was serving very well. In the beginning, I think we both struggled a little bit and there were not so many rallies, but after I tried to step up. I tried to hit through the ball. I’m very happy with how I ended the match, and hopefully that gives me the confidence to start the next match," Jannik Sinner said as quoted by ATP.

Jannik Sinner Set To Face Aleksandar Vukic In Second Round