Updated 14 July 2025 at 00:13 IST

Wimbledon 2025 Men's Singles Prize Money: How Much Did Jannik Sinner And Carlos Alcaraz Receive?

World number 1 Jannik Sinner clinched his maiden Wimbledon title after beating Carlos Alcaraz in the men's singles final on Sunday, July 13th.

Reported by: Aniket Datta
Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner pose for a picture ahead of men's singles final at Wimbledon 2025
Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner pose for a picture ahead of men's singles final at Wimbledon 2025 | Image: X/@Wimbledon

Wimbledon 2025: Italian superstar Jannik Sinner clinched his maiden men's singles title at Wimbledon 2025 after beating defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in the final encounter at the Centre Court on Sunday, July 13th.

Jannik Sinner won the men's singles title of Wimbledon 2025 with a dominating 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 win over Carlos Alcaraz, on Sunday, July 13th.

After winning the Wimbledon 2025 men's singles title, Jannik Sinner has received a whopping £3,000,000 (approx Rs 34 crore). On the other hand, Carlos Alcaraz claimed £1,520,000 (approx Rs 17 crore) after becoming the runner-up in the most anticipated clash.

