Wimbledon 2025 Men's Singles Prize Money: How Much Did Jannik Sinner And Carlos Alcaraz Receive?

Wimbledon 2025: Italian superstar Jannik Sinner clinched his maiden men's singles title at Wimbledon 2025 after beating defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in the final encounter at the Centre Court on Sunday, July 13th.
Jannik Sinner won the men's singles title of Wimbledon 2025 with a dominating 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 win over Carlos Alcaraz, on Sunday, July 13th.
After winning the Wimbledon 2025 men's singles title, Jannik Sinner has received a whopping £3,000,000 (approx Rs 34 crore). On the other hand, Carlos Alcaraz claimed £1,520,000 (approx Rs 17 crore) after becoming the runner-up in the most anticipated clash.
