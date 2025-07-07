Virat Kohli Spotted Alongside Wife Anushka At Wimbledon 2025; Star India Batter In Attendance For Novak Djoković's Match

Updated 7 July 2025 at 22:55 IST
Wimbledon 2025: Virat Kohli, the legendary Indian cricketer, was seen in attendance at the Wimbledon 2025 Championships at the All England Lawn And Croquet Club. The star Indian batter was seen alongside his wife, Anushka Sharma, in a dapper brown suit. Kohli was in attendance for the Round of 16 match between Novak Djokovic and Alex de Minaur in the Centre Court, which the Serbian won 1-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.
Social media has been ablaze with Kohli's images at Wimbledon 2025.
Virat Kohli also posted a story, congratulating Djokovic for his win over de Minaur. “What a match. It was business as usual for the gladiator,” wrote the Indian cricketer on Instagram Stories
