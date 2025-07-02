Wimbledon 2025: Novak Djokovic Provides Medical Update After Concerns During First Round Win vs Alexandre Muller

Novak Djokovic overcame an illness scare to make it to the second round of Wimbledon 2025. | Image: AP

The start of Wimbledon 2025 has seen a number of seeded players crash out in the opening round and for a brief while, there was a worry that perhaps Novak Djokovic could go the same route as well given he lost the second set in his opening match against France's Alexandre Muller.

Djokovic took the first set with ease, as he had break points in every single one of the games in which Muller served and although he could not take advantage in the first game, he broke Muller in all 3 subsequent games.

But he lost momentum entirely in the second set, unable to convert a single break point in both the normal games and then the subsequent tie-break which he lost 9-7.

‘Miracle Pills’ Save Djokovic

Thereafter, Djokovic asked to see a doctor in the third set and thereafter he was given some pills after which he began to slowly but surely find form and rhythm.

And after the match, Djokovic admitted it was those pills that saved him from what he self-diagnosed as a stomach bug but which he also admitted he wasn't quite sure what it was.

"I went from feeling my absolutely best for a set and a half to my absolute worst for about 45 minutes. Whether it was a stomach bug, I don't know what it is, but just struggled with that. The energy kind of kicked back after some doctor's miracle pills and I managed to finish the match on a good note," he said after the match.

What Next For Djokovic?

Djokovic avoided the sort of upset that's been fairly common in the tournament's first two days that has seen a total of 23 seeds - 13 men, 10 women - already are out of the field.

This ties the highest number at a Grand Slam tournament since 2001, when they began seeding 32 players in each singles bracket.