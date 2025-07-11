Wimbledon 2025, Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner: From Injury Concerns to Head-to-head Record, Here's All You Need to Know

Novak Djokovic will take on Jannik Sinner in the Wimbledon 2025 semi-finals. | Image: AP

A generational tennis clash is headed to the Wimbledon 2025 semi-finals as Novak Djokovic, a 24-time Grand Slam winner is set to take on a rising star and 3-time Grand Slam winner in Jannik Sinner at Centre Court in the All England Club on Friday (July 11).

The two have previously faced off in the semi-finals of a Grand Slam as recently as the French Open 2025, but this Djokovic-Sinner clash is set to be very different given it will be fought out on grass courts.

Ahead of the most highly-anticipated clash of Wimbledon so far, here are all the things you must know - from their injury woes, head-to-head record and where you can watch the match.

Injury Concerns Over Djokovic Sinner Match

It is worth noting that both players come into their must-win semi-final match dealing with injury issues. Djokovic suffered an awkward fall in his quarterfinal against Flavio Cobolli and admitted after the match that it was ‘awkward’.

He even skipped a practice session ahead of the semi, prompting concerns from tennis fans - although some felt it was gamesmanship from the Serbian.

Sinner injured his elbow during his match against Grigor Dimitrov and sported a heavily taped arm during his straight-sets win over Ben Shelton in the quarters.

However, it seems like both will be fit to take to Centre Court at their scheduled time.

Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner - Head-to-Head Record

The Italian has a slightly superior head-to-head record over Djokovic - they have played each other on 9 occasions, with Sinner winning 5 of those matches.

However, it is on grass where Djokovic holds the upper hand as he has beaten Sinner twice before at Wimbledon itself.

Sinner, therefore, heads into the match knowing he has a superior overall record but has yet to beat Djokovic on the grass courts of Wimbledon.

Where to Watch on TV and Online?

For fans of the Indian subcontinent, the match will be telecast at 7:40 PM IST but that will depend on when the first semi-final between Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz ends.