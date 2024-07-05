Published 22:30 IST, July 5th 2024
Wimbledon Players Get A Participation Trophy, A Silver Plaque Congratulating Them For Competing
As participation trophies go, the sterling silver plaques players receive at Wimbledon are unique — and, generally, cherished.In a relatively well-kept secret — even some athletes were completely unaware.
- Sports
- 5 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Wimbledon Awards | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 5 min read
Advertisement
22:30 IST, July 5th 2024