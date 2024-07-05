sb.scorecardresearch
Published 22:30 IST, July 5th 2024

Wimbledon Players Get A Participation Trophy, A Silver Plaque Congratulating Them For Competing

As participation trophies go, the sterling silver plaques players receive at Wimbledon are unique — and, generally, cherished.In a relatively well-kept secret — even some athletes were completely unaware.

