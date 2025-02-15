World No. 1 Jannik Sinner Settles Doping Case With WADA, Italian Tennis Star Accepts Three-Month Ban

World no. 1 ranked Tennis star, Jannik Sinner, has received a three-month ban from competitive action to settle the doping case after he was found positive in two doping tests. The World Anti-Doping Agency has settled for a much lesser ban, as they were seeking to ban the Italian Tennis star for at least a year. Sinner, who had won the Australian Open recently, will be eligible for action in the French Open, which begins on May 25.

Jannik Sinner Settles For A Three-Month Suspension Over Doping Case

Jannik Sinner landed on thin ice after his dope tests were found positive with traces of Clostebol, a performance-enhancing substance. The world number one has defended himself by saying that his trainer's massage indicated the traces after he used the drug after cutting his own finger. After nearly a year-long battle for justice, Sinner has come to a settlement with the WADA.

“This case had been hanging over me now for nearly a year and the process still had a long time to run with a decision maybe only at the end of the year. I have always accepted that I am responsible for my team and realize WADA’s strict rules are an important protection for the sport I love. On that basis I have accepted WADA’s offer to resolve these proceedings on the basis of a 3-month sanction,” Sinner said in a statement, as quoted by AP.

Jannik Sinner of Italy poses with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Alexander Zverev of Germany in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne | Image: AP Photo

WADA Reacts To Jannik Sinner's Three-Month Ban

The World Anti-Doping Agency had challenged the ITIA's ruling, which had not suspended Jannik Sinner. But it looks like the agency has settled with the Italian's explanation that it happened because of his entourage's negligence.

“WADA accepts the athlete’s explanation for the cause of the violation as outlined in the first instance decision. WADA accepts that Mr. Sinner did not intend to cheat, and that his exposure to Clostebol did not provide any performance-enhancing benefit and took place without his knowledge as the result of negligence of members of his entourage

“However, under the code and by virtue of CAS precedent, an athlete bears responsibility for the entourage’s negligence. Based on the unique set of facts of this case, a three-month suspension is deemed to be an appropriate outcome. As previously stated, WADA did not seek a disqualification of any results, save that which was previously imposed by the tribunal of first instance,” the WADA's announcement mentioned.