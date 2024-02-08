English
Updated January 15th, 2024 at 15:10 IST

Wozniacki into the 2nd round in her first Australian Open since becoming a mom

Wozniacki was leading 6-2, 2-0 on Margaret Court Arena when Linette, a 2023 semifinalist, was treated by the trainer and decided she could not continue.

Associated Press Television News
Caroline Wozniacki
Caroline Wozniacki | Image:AP
Caroline Wozniacki advanced to the second round in her first Australian Open since becoming a mom when 20th-seeded Magda Linette retired in the second set of their Sunday night match.

Wozniacki was leading 6-2, 2-0 on Margaret Court Arena when Linette, a 2023 semifinalist, was treated by the trainer and decided she could not continue.

Wozniacki won the 2018 Australian Open for her breakthrough major title. She retired in 2020 and had two children before returning to the tour last year in time for the U.S. Open.

She will next play Maria Timofeeva, a 20-year-old qualifier who had a 6-2, 6-4 win over Alize Cornet, ending the French veteran's record 68th consecutive Grand Slam event.

Published January 15th, 2024 at 15:10 IST

