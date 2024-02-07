Advertisement

Novak Djokovic is swiftly moving ahead in the Australian Open. The AO ace is aiming for a record-setting Grand Slam win that will make him a distinguished personality in the sport. Djokovic made his way to the quarterfinal and is up against Taylor Fritz at the Rod Laver Arena. As the competition went on, Novak was struggling against Fritz and was visibly enraged. He was then spotted calling out his team angrily while at the changeover.

3 Things you need to know

Novak Djokovic has reached the semifinal of the Australian Open

Djokovic is battling USA's Taylor Fritz at the AO 24

Novak is leading after he won the first set

Novak Djokovic had an angry reaction towards his team during the Australian Open

During the semifinal match between Novak Djokovic and Taylor Fritz at the Rod Laver Arena, the 24-time Grand Slam winner was calling his team since he was unable to find something. However, they were distracted and did not respond to Novak's call at the changeover. It led to the Serbian tennis player yelling to get their attention, who was sitting in the box. Once he did, he vehemently gestured to keep your eyes locked upon me.

Novak Djokovic is upset with his team at the changeover.



He was having a hard time getting their attention.



Patrick McEnroe commentating: “You had one job!” 😂



pic.twitter.com/BAQf68CvNZ — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) January 23, 2024

With nothing to reply, Goran Ivanisevic and the coaching staff could only stare at one another. On the commentary table, former professional tennis player Patrick McEnroe provided an excellent summary of the action. He said in an angry tone, “You had one job!”

Novak Djokovic had a narrow save and was able to clinch the first set in the semifinal match against Taylor Fritz. Apart from the men's semifinal, after a mistake-filled encounter at Melbourne Park, U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff defeated Marta Kostyuk 7-6 (6), 6-7 (3), 6-2 to advance to the Australian Open semifinals.