Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 13:46 IST

'You had one job!': Djokovic had a heated reaction to his distracted team during Australian Open

Novak Djokovic had to yell at his team when they were not attentive as the 24-time Grand Slam winner tried to get their attention but failed at the AO 24

Pavitra Shome
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic's angry reaction towards his team at Australian Open | Image:X/@TheTennisLetter
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Novak Djokovic is swiftly moving ahead in the Australian Open. The AO ace is aiming for a record-setting Grand Slam win that will make him a distinguished personality in the sport. Djokovic made his way to the quarterfinal and is up against Taylor Fritz at the Rod Laver Arena. As the competition went on, Novak was struggling against Fritz and was visibly enraged. He was then spotted calling out his team angrily while at the changeover.

3 Things you need to know

Advertisement
  • Novak Djokovic has reached the semifinal of the Australian Open
  • Djokovic is battling USA's Taylor Fritz at the AO 24
  • Novak is leading after he won the first set 

Also Read: Novak Djokovic takes another dig at Federer & Rafa: 'Especially Nadal, I’ve said numerous times...'

Advertisement

Novak Djokovic had an angry reaction towards his team during the Australian Open

During the semifinal match between Novak Djokovic and Taylor Fritz at the Rod Laver Arena, the 24-time Grand Slam winner was calling his team since he was unable to find something. However, they were distracted and did not respond to Novak's call at the changeover. It led to the Serbian tennis player yelling to get their attention, who was sitting in the box. Once he did, he vehemently gestured to keep your eyes locked upon me.

Advertisement

With nothing to reply, Goran Ivanisevic and the coaching staff could only stare at one another. On the commentary table, former professional tennis player Patrick McEnroe provided an excellent summary of the action. He said in an angry tone, “You had one job!”

Advertisement

Also Read: Indian Davis Cup team begins preparation for Davis Cup tie against Pakistan

Novak Djokovic had a narrow save and was able to clinch the first set in the semifinal match against Taylor Fritz. Apart from the men's semifinal, after a mistake-filled encounter at Melbourne Park, U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff defeated Marta Kostyuk 7-6 (6), 6-7 (3), 6-2 to advance to the Australian Open semifinals.

Advertisement

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 13:41 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

4 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

20 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

20 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

21 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

21 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

21 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Abraham Ozler Director Midhun Manuel Completes A Decade In Film Industry

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  2. Gen Z financial trends

    Business News12 minutes ago

  3. Sunrisers reach second consecutive SA20 final

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  4. 'IN WHAT CAPACITY...': Ponting's BIG update on Rishabh Pant's IPL return

    Sports 15 minutes ago

  5. ED Releases WhatsApp Chats of Hemant in Court, Info on Scam Accessed

    Politics News17 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement