Advertisement

Tuesday's quarter-final match of the Australian Open 2024 at Rod Laver Arena will feature the defending champion, Novak Djokovic, against Taylor Fritz. Djokovic has been displaying decent form this season, setting the stage for an exciting clash. Tennis fans can anticipate an intense showdown between these two formidable players. The Serbian will try his best to defend his title this season, which he has done successfully since 2018.

3 things you need to know

Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz will be played tomorrow

Djokovic has been undefeated in the Australian Open since 2018

The Serbian has a record of 20 semifinals and finals wins since 2018

Also Read: Protestor disrupts Alexander Zverev vs Cameron Norrie match

Advertisement

Djokovic finds it easier to connect with young players compared to Federer and Nadal

Novak Djokovic has revealed details about his chemistry with the younger generation of players, contrasting it with his connections with long-time opponents Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. Djokovic spoke with Serbian media at the Australian Open in 2024 about the subtleties of these links.

Advertisement

The Serbian tennis great stated that he finds it simpler to create connections with young talents such as Daniil Medvedev and Carlos Alcaraz than with the renowned combo of Nadal and Federer. Djokovic's comments shed insight on the distinct dynamics, and potentially a more friendly friendship, that exists among the tour's younger players. As quoted by the tennis major, Novak Djokovic said:



‘if I were to compare my relationship with them to the one I had with federer and nadal, the relationship with my younger fellow players is much better, nicer. I enjoy it.”

It was recently confirmed by Novak Djokovic that he has no regrets about not finishing his tennis career with Roger Federer. The player from Serbia seems to be happy with his own professional path, regardless of how it compares to that of his longstanding opponent, Roger Federer. He added:

“Yes, no particular regret or it would (mean something to me) to finish alongside Nadal. They are two of my biggest rivals – especially Nadal, as I’ve said numerous times – and that’s never going to change. The amount of energy spent on our rivalry during all these years, how many times we played each other (Djokovic leads head-to-head 30-29)… It’s impossible for me to play Alcaraz sixty times. That won’t be possible, because he will finish his career before me (laughingly said),” “Jokes aside, I am really enjoying the rivalries I have with all those guys. Alcaraz, Medvedev, Sinner, everybody near the top I get along with quite nicely. If I were to compare my relationship with them to the one I had with Federer and Nadal, the relationship with my younger fellow players is much better, nicer. I enjoy it.” “I don’t know, it’s just more open, the younger guys are more communicative. We just get along better, that’s it.”

The crowd heckles Novak Djokovic: “Get vaccinated!”



Djokovic: Serves an ace.



😂 Gotta love it.



pic.twitter.com/itDEYPwlss — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) January 20, 2024

Also Read: Bopanna-Ebden duo enters quarter-final of Australian Open

Advertisement

Novak Djokovic is set to go further in his quest for a historic 25th major Grand Slam title, hoping for an unprecedented eleventh Australian Open triumph in the quarterfinals. The 24-time Grand Slam champion will face off against Taylor Fritz, with whom he has an impeccable 8 wins and 0 loses record. Djokovic takes on this next challenge in Melbourne as he continues his pursuit of more Grand Slam victories.