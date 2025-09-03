Updated 3 September 2025 at 20:46 IST
Yuki Bhambri/Michael Venus vs Rajeev Ram/Nikola Mektic Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open Quarterfinal In India?
India's Yuki Bhambri and New Zealand's Micheal venus will aim history when they take on the USA-Croatia pairing of Rajeev Ram and Nikola Mektic. Check all the live telecast here.
India's Yuki Bhambri and New Zealand's Micheal venus will take on Rajeev Ram and Nikola Mektic in the US Open quarterfinal. This happens to be the first grand slam quarterfinal of Yuki Bhambri, India's highest ranked doubles player.
Yuki and Venus defeated the No. 4 seeds Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz in one hour and 23 minutes by a 6-4, 6-4 scoreline. Yuki and Venus started the match on a positive note and had a break in the 9th game to seal the first set.
In the second set, Bhambri and venus lost the momentum for a but came back sharply to break the 7th and 9th game and wrapped up the match.
Yuki Bhambri/Michael Venus vs Rajeev Ram/Nikola Mektic US Open Quarterfinal Live Streaming
When Will The Yuki Bhambri/Michael Venus vs Rajeev Ram/Nikola Mektic US Open Quarterfinal Match Take Place?
The Yuki Bhambri/Michael Venus vs Rajeev Ram/Nikola Mektic US Open quarterfinal match will take place on September 4, from 12:00 AM IST onwards.
Where Will The Yuki Bhambri/Michael Venus vs Rajeev Ram/Nikola Mektic US Open Quarterfinal Match Take Place?
The Yuki Bhambri/Michael Venus vs Rajeev Ram/Nikola Mektic US Open quarterfinal match will take place at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center at Flushing Meadows – Corona Park in Queens, New York City.
How To Watch The Yuki Bhambri/Michael Venus vs Rajeev Ram/Nikola Mektic US Open quarterfinal Match Live Telecast In India?
The Yuki Bhambri/Michael Venus vs Rajeev Ram/Nikola Mektic US Open quarterfinal match will have a live telecast on Sony Sports Network.
How To Watch The Yuki Bhambri/Michael Venus vs Rajeev Ram/Nikola Mektic US Open quarterfinal Match Live Streaming In India?
The Yuki Bhambri/Michael Venus vs Rajeev Ram/Nikola Mektic US Open quarterfinal match will be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in India.
