US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic & Carlos Alcaraz Dial Up The Intensity With Words Of Warning Ahead Of Semifinal Clash

US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz have sounded off some cautionary notes after securing their respective semifinal spots at the US Open tennis championships.

The number seven-ranked Serbian tennis player is looking to mess up all of his opponents' strategies. Alcaraz, on the other hand, will be hungry for revenge for the losses he suffered at the hands of Djokovic.

Novak Djokovic Plans To Outsmart Rivals In US Open Semifinal

The US Open Tennis tournament is heating up as the semifinal matches take shape. Two of the most exciting players would be in action as Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz have been pitted together in the semifinal.

Excitement builds up as two of the fiercest competitors would lock horns in Flushing Meadows. Expect some explosive action to go down.

Novak Djokovic is looking to 'mess up' whatever plans Carlos Alcaraz has put in place as part of his strategy in the upcoming US Open showdown. With the Serbian chasing for a 25th Grand Slam title, Djokovic looks determined to do whatever it takes to win.

"We don't need to spend words about two of them. We know that they are [the] two best players in the world.

"Everybody is probably expecting and anticipating the finals between two of them. I'm going to try to, you know, mess up the plans of most people," Novak Djokovic said, as per TNT Sports.

In the quarterfinals, Novak Djokovic defeated Taylor Fritz 6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 to advance a step ahead in the US Open Tennis Championships.

Carlos Alcaraz Determined To Overcome Past Defeats Against Novak Djokovic

Carlos Alcaraz, on the other hand, defeated Jiri Lehecka in straight sets to advance to the semifinal and set the date with Novak Djokovic.

The Spaniard has opened up on facing Novak Djokovic at the US Open, highlighting that the Serb is hungry and ambitious. But Alcaraz wants to avenge the past losses in their upcoming duel at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

"We all know Novak's games. It doesn't matter that he has been out of the tour since Wimbledon; playing great matches here. I know he's hungry. I know his ambition for more, so let's see. I know I played a lot of times against him. I really want to revenge," Carlos Alcaraz said at the press conference.