Yuki Bhambri-Robert Galloway Duo Bow Out Of Men's Doubles Event As India's Run At Wimbledon 2025 Concludes

The Indian-American tennis duo of Yuki Bhambri and Robert Galloway have been ousted from the Wimbledon 2025 tournament at the RO16. Despite putting up a clinical showcase, they were eventually overwhelmed by the Spanish-Argentinian duo of Granollers and Zeballos. India's campaign at the illustrious grass-court competition effectively ended after Bhambri's loss.
The Wimbledon 2025 Grand Slam witnessed stunning results as unseeded players handed major upsets to multiple ranked superstars this year. This year, India had primarily campaigned for the men's doubles event at the prestigious grass-court Grand Slam. From the legendary Rohan Bopanna to Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli, N. Sriram Balaji and Yuki Bhambri, Multiple Indians were in action at the All-England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.
Unfortunately, India's campaign ended at the pre-quarters after Yuki Bhambri was ousted from the competition. He and his American duo, Robert Galloway, were defeated by the number four-ranked Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos.
Yuki Bhambri of India and his doubles partner Robert Galloway were eliminated after a hard-fought battle against Spain's Marcel Granollers and Argentina's Horacio Zeballos. The Indo-American duo fought valiantly but were eventually defeated after a two-hour and nine-minute showdown with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-7 (10) scoreline.
India's campaign at Wimbledon 2025 ended on an underwhelming note with Bhambri's exit. Notably, Rohan Bopanna and his partner Sander Gille were defeated by the number three-seeded Tum Putz and Kevin Krawietz in the first round by 6-3, 6-4. Arjun Kadhe and Vit Kopriva were also defeated in the first round after being defeated by Matthew Romios and Ryan Seggerman by 6-4, 6-4.
Rithvik Bollipalli went a step ahead by reaching the second round. However, the Indian tennis star and his doubles partner, Nicolas Barrientos, were knocked out by the number six-seeded Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski.
Yuki Bhambri's loss was the latest, and it ended India's campaign at the Wimbledon 2025 Championships.
