WATCH | Novak Djokovic's Daughter Goes Viral For Copying Her Father's Wimbledon 2025 Celebration

Tennis legend Novak Djokovic entered history when he beat compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic in the third round of Wimbledon 2025, as it was his 100th win in the grass court Grand Slam. Djokovic joined an illustrious list of players to have completed a Wimbledon century - only Roger Federer and Martina Navratilova have done the same throughout history.

However, it was Novaj Djokovic's daughter who ended up stealing the spotlight from her father as she was captured on camera doing an adorable dance that, incidentally, her father had been seen doing after his previous win in the tournament against veteran Dan Evans.

Djokovic even explained the meaning of the celebration after the match, saying it was in reference to a song called ‘Pump It Up’.

“There’s a song with my kids — look my daughter’s doing it right now," a smiling Djokovic said as he looked into the crowd. “You want to show it darling?”

The TV camera then panned to Tara, who then showed everyone how it's done: pump your fists down, then left, right and overhead - and the crowd roared their approval.

“She’s the master. It’s a little tradition we have right now. Hopefully we can keep going so we can keep pumping more in Wimbledon.”

Djokovic's Wimbledon Journey So Far

The grass court Grand Slam has proven to be kinder to Djokovic than the clay court season leading up to the French Open was, as he got through the first round against Alexandre Muller thanks to a pill to deal with a suspected stomach bug.

In the second round he eased past local boy Dan Evans, beating the retiring veteran 6-3, 6-2, 6-0 to set up a third round clash against Kecmanovic.

His fellow Serb was never expected to be much of a challenge and so it proved as Djokovic cruised to a 6-3, 6-0, 6-4 win.

He will next take on Australia's Alex de Minaur who, as the 11th seeded player in the tournament, is expected to give a stiffer challenge than he's faced so far.