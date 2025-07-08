'Thank You': Novak Djokovic's Million-Dollar Response to Virat Kohli's Support at Wimbledon

Wimbledon 2025: Former world No. 1, Novak Djokovic, has been having a week to remember in London as he cruised to yet another quarter-final at the Wimbledon with a win over Alex de Minaur. The Serbian edged Minaur 1-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4. While he gets ready to feature in his 16th Wimbledon quarters, Djokovic thanked former India captain Virat Kohli. The former India captain, who is almost a regular at The Wimbledon, was there for Djokovic's game to support the Serbian.

Following Djokovic's emphatic win, Kohli took to Instagram to share a story. Virat wrote on his Instagram story, “What a match. It was business as usual for the gladiator.”

And now, Djokovic has reacted to Kohli's post.

‘Thank you for supporting’

Djokovic kept it short, as his response read: “Thank you for supporting.”

Djokovic Chasing Federer's Feat

The 38-year old now gears up for his quarterfinal clash against Italy’s Flavio Cobolli in the quarterfinals, with eyes set on equaling Federer’s record of eight Wimbledon titles. Djokovic has won seven already, he needs one more to equal Roger Federer. He won in 2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2022.

Matching Federer would be the target and Djokovic is three wins away from it. For sure, the last three games will not be easy as he could end up facing Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, who too have been unstoppable at SW19.