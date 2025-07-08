Where Does Virat Kohli Stay in London? Ex-England Cricketer Jonathan Trott Makes Big Reveal

England vs India: After losing at Headingley, Team India bounced back at Birmingham to level it up and that sets up for a mouthwatering Lord's Test in London. Virat Kohli, who is arguably the best batter of the generation, was in London where he was spotted at The Wimbledon. A few days back, a report claimed that he lives in Notting Hill in London. But, now as it stands, that is not true.

A former England cricketer Jonathan Trott - during a conversation on Star Sports - revealed that Kohli stays in St. John's Wood. Located in Northwest London, the area is renowned for plush properties. It is also a residential area in London.

'Doesn't he live in St. John's Wood'

“Doesn't he live in St. John's Wood or nearby? Can he not be persuaded to come back?" he said.

Kohli may not be part of the touring Indian squad, but he truly has his mind on the game and was happy to see the way India's newly-appointed captain Shubman Gill performed at Birmingham.

“Well played star boy. Rewriting history. Onwards and upwards from here. You deserve all of this,” wrote Kohli.

Lord's Challenge For Gill