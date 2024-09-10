Published 11:52 IST, September 10th 2024
The 49ers spoil Aaron Rodgers' return with a 32-19 win over the Jets
Aaron Rodgers' long-awaited return to the field was spoiled by San Francisco as the 49ers got 147 yards rushing and a touchdown from fill-in back Jordan Mason in a 32-19 victory over the New York Jets.
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) looks to pass the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif. | Image: AP
