'Their Grit, Determination and Indomitable Spirit...': PM Modi Extends Best Wishes to India's Asian Para Games Contingent

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his best wishes to the Indian contingent for the Asian Para Games taking place in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, saying that their "grit, dedication and indomitable spirit inspire 140 crore Indians". Shuttler Pramod Bhagat and sprinter Simran Sharma led the Indian contingent as flag-bearers at the opening ceremony of the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games, held at the Paloma Mizuho Stadium in Nagoya on Sunday.

Posting on X, PM Modi wrote, "As the Asian Para Games 2026 begin in Aichi-Nagoya, conveying my best wishes to the Indian contingent. India is immensely proud of our phenomenal para-athletes. Their grit, dedication and indomitable spirit inspire 140 crore Indians. May they compete with confidence and give their very best."

Earlier, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) has cleared 168 athletes for the upcoming 5th Asian Para Games 2026, to be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. A total contingent of 281 members has been cleared, comprising 168 athletes, 98 team officials/supporting staff and 15 contingent staff.

The contingent size is significantly smaller in this edition when compared to the previous edition held in Hangzhou, China, in 2023, where India fielded 303 athletes. This edition of the Para Asian Games will be held from October 18 to 24. Bhagat, one of India’s most decorated para badminton players, has won six Asian Para Games medals between 2014 and 2023: two Gold and four bronze. Simran is a Paralympics 2024 bronze medalist in the women's 200 m T2 competition, while she has two Asian Para Games silvers in the 100 m T2 and 200 m T2 events.

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The contingent size is significantly smaller in this edition when compared to the previous edition held in Hangzhou, China, in 2023, where India fielded 303 athletes. This edition of the Para Asian Games will be held from October 18 to 24. The sharp drop in the contingent size is owing to the absence of disciplines such as Blind Chess, Para-Rowing and Para-Canoeing in which India had fielded athletes, as well as the strict quota restrictions by the Organising Committee in many sporting disciplines. In para athletics, the largest contingent that India fielded last time, of 123 athletes, the quota restrictions have brought down the number to 62 athletes, as per a press release. Of the 168 athletes, 112 are male and 56 are female, and they will compete across 11 disciplines.

India will be heading into the Aichi-Nagoya three years after their best-ever Asian Para Games campaign, having clinched 111 medals, including 29 gold, 31 silver and 51 bronze at Hangzhou. The tally was way above India's previous best of 72 medals from the 2018 edition in Jakarta.

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Para athletics served as the biggest contributor to the tally back in 2023, with 55 medals, including 18 gold medals and is once again expected to light up the crowd in Japan. Two-time Paralympic champion Sumit Antil will be aiming to seal his legacy as one of the country's all-time greats by defending his men's javelin throw F64 title.

Other superstars from para-sports such as Paralympic champions Dharambir Nain, Praveen Kumar and Navdeep Singh are also in the para athletics squad along with Paralympic medalists Preethi Pal, Deepthi Jeevanji, Nishad Kumar, Sachin Sarjerao Khilari and Hokato Hotozhe Sema, with all of them strong medal contenders in their own right.

India will also be fielding a strong para-shooting contingent led by Avani Lekhara, a two-time Paralympic champion and the defending Asian Para Games champion in the women's 10m air rifle category. A prominent name in para archery will be 19-year-old Sheetal Devi, who will return to defend her women's compound title after securing two medals in the 2023 edition, including one in the mixed team. She also won a silver in the doubles event.