'There Are...': Virat Kohli Compares 'Pressure' of Wimbledon to India-Pakistan Cricket Match

Wimbledon 2025: Former India captain Virat Kohli was at SW19 on Monday to root for Novak Djokovic during his round of 16 match. For the unversed, Kohli has just retired from Test cricket and is hence not part of the Indian squad for the ongoing Tests versus England. Kohli, who has had a lot of battles against arch-rivals Pakistan, admitted that the pressure at Wimbledon can be compared to the pressure of an India-Pakistan cricket match. He said this while speaking to Vijay Amritraj on the sidelines.

‘It’s a lot of pressure’

“It’s a lot of pressure because there are so many people in the stadium," Kohli told Star Sports’ Vijay Amritraj, the former tennis player turned actor, on the sidelines of the event in London.