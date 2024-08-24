sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi's Ukraine Visit | #JusticeforAbhaya | Mission RHUMI 2024 | Sunita Williams | Mpox | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • SportFit /
  • 'This title is for Vinesh': U-17 World Champion Neha Sangwan Dedicates Victory to Vinesh Phogat

Published 14:27 IST, August 24th 2024

'This title is for Vinesh': U-17 World Champion Neha Sangwan Dedicates Victory to Vinesh Phogat

U-17 world champion Neha Sangwan dedicates her victory to Vinesh Phogat, expressing, "This title is for Vinesh didi," as Balali celebrates her achievement.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
New U-17 World Champion Neha Sangwan Dedicates Victory to Vinesh Phogat
New U-17 World Champion Neha Sangwan Dedicates Victory to Vinesh Phogat | Image: PTI, UWW
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

14:23 IST, August 24th 2024