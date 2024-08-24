Published 14:27 IST, August 24th 2024
'This title is for Vinesh': U-17 World Champion Neha Sangwan Dedicates Victory to Vinesh Phogat
U-17 world champion Neha Sangwan dedicates her victory to Vinesh Phogat, expressing, "This title is for Vinesh didi," as Balali celebrates her achievement.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
New U-17 World Champion Neha Sangwan Dedicates Victory to Vinesh Phogat | Image: PTI, UWW
