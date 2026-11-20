Doha: Captain Tilak Varma and wicketkeeper-batter Kumar Kushagra made centuries to help India A post a 333-run target for Nepal in their opening match of the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium here on Friday.

India A were asked to bat first, and the lethal batting duo of Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi opened the batting. The pair started the innings carefully and took their time to settle at the crease.

Nandan Yadav provided the first breakthrough for Nepal when he dismissed Abhishek in the sixth over.

Ayush Badoni came to bat one down and went back to the pavilion after making just two runs.

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Sooryavanshi made 26 off 32 balls before losing his wicket to Pawan Sarraf in the 11th over.

Then Kushagra joined captain Varma on the crease, and the duo added 206 runs for the fourth wicket. Both batters kept finding the boundaries at regular intervals and helped India reach a fighting total.

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Kushagra made a blistering 117 off 102 balls, with the help of 10 fours and five sixes, before Lalit Rajbanshi dismissed him.

Tilak Varma also completed his century after that and departed in the 46th over after making 107 off 113 balls with the help of six fours and four sixes.

Rinku Singh (9 off 7 balls) and Shahbaz Ahmed (8 off 8 balls) tried to shift gears in the death overs but couldn't succeed.

But it was Suryansh Shedge’s crucial cameo of 36 runs not out coming off just 14 balls, with the help of four huge sixes and a four, which helped India reach 332/9.

For Nepal, Rajbanshi and captain Sandeep Lamichhane took three wickets each, whereas Nandan Yadav claimed a couple of wickets. Pawan Sarraf also got a wicket of Sooryavanshi.