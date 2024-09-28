sb.scorecardresearch
  Timberwolves agree to trade Karl-Anthony Towns to NewYork Knicks for Randle, DiVincenzo, 1st-rounder

Published 15:33 IST, September 28th 2024

Published 15:33 IST, September 28th 2024

Timberwolves agree to trade Karl-Anthony Towns to NewYork Knicks for Randle, DiVincenzo, 1st-rounder

The Minnesota Timberwolves are sending Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks in exchange for Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo and a first-round draft pick in a franchise-altering deal, a person with knowledge of the deal said Friday night.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Timberwolves agree to trade Towns to Knicks
Timberwolves agree to trade Towns to Knicks | Image: AP
