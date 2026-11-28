Christchurch: India took three wickets before lunch Saturday on the second day of the second cricket test, but wicketkeeper Tom Blundell continued his impressive role as the leader of the New Zealand rearguard.

Blundell was 80 not out at the break and New Zealand was 330-8 at the end of a productive morning in which it added 84 runs from 24 overs.

New Zealand resumed at 246-5 with Blundell on 53.

India made an early breakthrough when Anshul Kamboj ended the 63-run partnership between Blundell and his overnight partner Glenn Phillips in the second over of the day.

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Phillips was 36 when he fended at a ball from Kamboj which pitched on a fourth stump line and straightened, taking an edge on the way to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

Akash Deep then ended a brisk 44-run stand between Blundell and allrounder Nathan Smith, of which Smith contributed 26.

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The pitch at Hagley Oval has shown signs of becoming two-paced, though it is still providing some movement to the India seamers.

Smith was surprised by a ball from Akash, which seemed to hold up. He was through his shot early and returned a catch to the bowler. Smith's innings included four fours, among them a sweet cover drive off Jasprit Bumrah.

Bumrah remained wicketless at lunch after bowling 24 overs in the New Zealand innings. He took up the attack at the start of play Friday and found the edge of Smith's bat, but the ball didn't carry to the slips.

Kyle Jamieson was the target of a series of bouncers and coped well until he was 19 when he pulled a ball from Akash to deep mid-wicket where Yashasvi Jaiswal made a brilliant diving catch.

Akash might have had a five-wicket bag at lunch but was let down by his slip field who dropped an easy catch of Matt Henry.