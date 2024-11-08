Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories Today - November 8, 2024

The best sports trends from 8th November, 2024 are briefly compiled here. There have been major happenings in several sports and they have all been compiled here. Key points include- PCB succumb to BCCI's demands, Barcelona and other teams winning their Champions League matches and much more.

Get informed about the most recent sports-related happenings worldwide. From UFC to cricket and football, here is a list of the most popular sports news stories for November 8, 2024:

1. Arjun Erigaisi Rises to No.2 in World Rankings

Chennai, India

Arjun Erigaisi, India's Chess grandmaster rose to second place in the world chess rankings after his victory over Alexey Sarana in the Chennai Grand Masters 2024 on Thursday. He now leads the masters category after three rounds along with Amin Tabatabaei.

2. PCB May Make Jason Gillespie All-format Coach

The Pakistan Cricket Board is considering making Jason Gillespie the all-format coach of Pakistan following Gary Kirsten's sudden resignation. If Pakistan perform well against Australia, Jason Gillespie will be given the charge of Pakistan in all formats.

3. PCB Surrender to BCCI's Demand, Accept ‘Hybrid Model’

Lahore, Pakistan

The PCB have surrendered to BCCI's demands for a hybrid model for India's matches at the upcoming Champions Trophy which will be held in Pakistan. According to a source in PCB, India will be playing their matches in either Dubai or Sharjah.

4. Another Valencia Game Postponed Due To Floods

Valencia, Spain

Another match for La Liga team Valencia has been postponed due to the monstrous flash floods that have struck the nation of Spain. Valencia also had their game against Real Madrid postponed due to this. As of now more than 200 people have been killed due to the floods.

5. UAE Club Al-Ain Fires Coach Hernan Crespo

Abu Dhabi, UAE

Al-Ain fired head coach Hernan Crespo on Wednesday, less than six months after the Argentine led the United Arab Emirates club to Asia’s Champions League title. The decision came after a string of disappointing results that culminated in a 5-1 loss to Cristiano Ronald's Al-Nassr in the AFC Champions League Elite on Tuesday.

6. Barcelona Run Riot Against Red Star Belgrade

Belgrade, Serbia

Barcelona continued their impressive run of form under coach Hansi Flick in the Champions League as the Catalans defeated Red Star Belgrade by a score of 5-2. Polish striker Robert Lewandowski scored two goals to help Barcelona win the match.

Read More: Hockey India Begins Celebration of 100 Years of Indian Hockey

7. Atletico Madrid Pass PSG Test, Beat French Giants 2-1

Paris, France

Diego Simione's Atletico Madrid won their UEFA Champions League group stage match against Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain by a score of 2-1. Angel Correa hit an injury time winner to break the deadlock and give Atletico the upper hand and the three points.

8. Inter Milan Defeat Arsenal In UCL Match-up

Milan, Italy

Inter Milan defeated Premier League club Arsenal in their UEFA Champions League match at the iconic San Siro stadium in Milan. The match only saw one goal as Hakan Çalhanoğlu converted a penalty in the 45th minute for the Italian club.

9. Tragic Fan Death Clouds Bayern Munich's Champions League Victory

Munich, Germany

Bayern Munich's Champions League victory over Benfica was overshadowed by a tragic fan death, leading to a somber atmosphere as supporters remained silent during the game. Bayern barely beat Benfica to win the match by a score of 1-0.

10. Alzarri Joseph And Shai Hope Get Into Ugly Spat During England Match

Barbados, West Indies

West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph and captain Shai Hope got into an ugly verbal spat on the pitch during West Indies' match against England. Following the spat, Alzarri Joseph left the pitch in anger.