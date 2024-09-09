sb.scorecardresearch
Tyreek Hill detained before Miami Dolphins' season opener game; officer placed on leave

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was briefly detained for a traffic violation while entering Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, hours before his team was set to open the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Tyreek Hill
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill speaks during an NFL football post game news conference in Miami Gardens, Fla. | Image: AP
