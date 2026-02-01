Updated 1 February 2026 at 12:28 IST
Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Puts 'Khelo India Mission' at Centre of Ambitious Sports Sector Reform
FM Nirmala Sitharaman announced the Khelo India Mission to transform sports over the next decade, aiming to nurture talent systematically while creating jobs, skilling, and employment opportunities.
Nirmala Sitharaman | Image: ANI
The Indian Finance Minister also announced the Khelo India Mission, which would help transform the Indian sporting sector over the next decade. FM Sitharaman wants to take a systematic approach to nurturing sports talent ahead. The mission would also help in providing multiple means of employment, skilling and job opportunities.
"The Sports Sector provides multiple means of employment, skilling and job opportunities. Taking forward the systematic nurturing of sports talent, which is set in motion through the Khelo India programme, I propose to launch a Khelo India Mission to transform the Sports sector over the next decade," she said.
More to follow…
