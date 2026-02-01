Updated 1 February 2026 at 11:46 IST
Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Unveils Ambitious Push for Sports Goods Sector and Sports Innovation
FM Nirmala Sitharaman announced a major boost for sports, unveiling plans to establish a dedicated hub for sporting goods and innovation, giving the industry a significant push in the Union Budget 2026.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman shows the budget tablet as she arrives at the Parliament House to present the Union Budget 2026, in New Delhi | Image: ANI
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced a monumental push for the development of the industry for sporting goods and sports innovation.
The Indian FM revealed that an initiative for the “dedicated hub for sports goods and sports innovation” would be developed.
FM Sitharaman also said during her speech that, “Sports goods industry to get a fillip.”
More to follow…
Published On: 1 February 2026 at 11:40 IST