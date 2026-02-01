Republic World
  • Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Unveils Ambitious Push for Sports Goods Sector and Sports Innovation

Updated 1 February 2026 at 11:46 IST

FM Nirmala Sitharaman announced a major boost for sports, unveiling plans to establish a dedicated hub for sporting goods and innovation, giving the industry a significant push in the Union Budget 2026.

Pavitra Shome
Nirmala Sitharaman
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman shows the budget tablet as she arrives at the Parliament House to present the Union Budget 2026, in New Delhi | Image: ANI

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced a monumental push for the development of the industry for sporting goods and sports innovation. 

The Indian FM revealed that an initiative for the “dedicated hub for sports goods and sports innovation” would be developed.

FM Sitharaman also said during her speech that, “Sports goods industry to get a fillip.”

More to follow…

Published On: 1 February 2026 at 11:40 IST