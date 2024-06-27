sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:44 IST, June 27th 2024

Unprecedented: Over 30 dope sample collection officers at National Inter-State C'ships

A huge posse of more than 30 dope control officers (DCO) from the NADA have descended here for sample collection from the athletes taking part at the National Inter-State Championships, the final Olympics qualifying event, and they have been instructed to do target testing also.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Athletics
