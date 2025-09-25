VIDEO | Lionel Messi's Heartwarming Gesture Towards Specially-Abled Fan After Inter Miami Beat New York in MLS Game Goes Viral

MLS 2025: Lionel Messi had a night to remember at the Big Apple in New York as he helped Inter Miami win the game with a brace and qualify for the playoff. Messi was the star of the show - not just on the pitch, but also off it. The Argentine icon showed why he is regarded as a footballing ambassador. After the game, Messi interacted with a few young fans but his signing of a jersey of a fan on a wheelchair is winning hearts.

The incident took place when Messi was about to enter the dressing-room after the game. He stopped after noticing a girl on a wheelchair looking for his autograph. The legend walked upto her and obliged. He gave an autograph on her jersey.

Messi's Record-Setting Brace

Messi scored twice. His first came in the 74th-minute of the game and just 12 minutes later - he struck again. The brace also saw Lionel Messi move ahead of LAFC's Denis Bouanga and Nashville's Sam Surridge in the MLS Golden Boot race with 24 goals and 13 assists. Messi's two goals also made him the first player in the history of the MLS to score 35 goal contributions or more in consecutive seasons.

Following the win, Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano was a relived man. Claiming that the win was important, he assured that they would try and continue the momentum going forward.

"We are happy because now we are officially qualified for the playoffs. That was very important for us, now we have to continue moving forward," Miami head coach Javier Mascherano said, via ESPN.