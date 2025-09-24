Al Nassr Manager Explains Tactical Rationale For Leaving Cristiano Ronaldo On Bench In King's Cup Encounter: 'Looking To Maintain His...'

Cristiano Ronaldo with the Golden Boot for the Saudi Pro League 2024-2025 season | Image: X/@AlNassrFC_EN

King's Cup 2025: Al Nassr head coach Jorge Jesus revealed the reasons behind benching legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo during their clash against Jeddah club at the King's Cup 2025.

In the ongoing King's Cup, Ronaldo-less Al Nassr sealed a smooth 4-0 win over second division side, Jeddah club, at the Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, on Wednesday, September 24.

It was Wesley, Joao Felix, and Mohamed Simakan who got the back during the win in the Round of 32 fixture. Meanwhile, Jeddah Club defender Faisal Othman scored an own goal in the game.

Jorge Jesus Opens Up On Why Cristiano Ronaldo Did Not Get Playing Time Against Jeddah club

While speaking to the reporters, Al Nassr manager Jorge Jesus was questioned why Cristiano Ronaldo did not get any playing time in their previous clash. To which, Jesus said that he is trying to maintain the legendary Portuguese footballer's fitness and prepare him for Al Nassr's next matches in the Saudi Pro League.

"I was looking to maintain his fitness and prepare for the upcoming matches in the Saudi Pro League," Al Nassr head coach Jorge Jesus told reporters, as quoted by Goal.com.

With Ronaldo not getting any playing minutes in the game, many football fans thought the Al Nassr skipper was suffering from an injury. However, Jorge Jesus clarified all the rumours.

Al Nassr manager praised Jeddah Club, saying that they were good at times in the games. He added that Al Nassr have a strong attack and no team can confront it.

"Jeddah was good at times, but no team can confront Al-Nassr's attack," he added.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Stats With Al Nassr

The 40-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo signed for Al Nassr in January 2023 as a free agent. With the Riyadh-based club, the Portuguese attacker scored 103 goals after playing 116 matches.

In the 2024-2026 season, Ronaldo played 41 matches and got the back of the net 35 times. He also made four assists in the last season.