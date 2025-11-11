Vinesh Phogat to Bajrang Punia; How Sporting Fraternity Mourned Delhi's Red Fort Blast Victims: 'Heartwrenching And Devastating'

Delhi's Red Fort Blast: In what can be called a nightmarish episode, there was a explosion on Monday near the Red Fort area in New Delhi. In the tragic incident, nine lives were lost and several were left injured. Hours after the incident, the sporting family has come together in mourning the loss of lives. Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia were among the first to take to social space and react. Condemning the incident, Punia said that he appeals to the government to ensure impartial investigation into the matter.

‘Extremely heart-wrenching and painful’

"The car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort Metro Station has taken the lives of many innocent people, which is extremely sad. This accident is extremely heart-wrenching and painful. I stand with the families of the victims in this hour of grief and express my deepest condolences. I also pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. I appeal to the administration and the government to ensure immediate, transparent and impartial investigation of this incident," Bajrang tweeted.

Phogat too admitted that the incident that took place in Red Fort on Monday was tragic and concerning. She also asked all to unite and remain vigilant against such tragedies.

Advertisement

"The explosion near Delhi's Red Fort Metro Station is deeply tragic and concerning. According to current information, many lives have been lost, which is deeply painful. My condolences are with the bereaved families in this sad time. I pray to God to grant peace to the departed souls and give strength to the injured to recover quickly. Such incidents in the nation's capital are extremely unfortunate and we all must unite and remain vigilant against such tragedies," Vinesh Phogat tweeted.

The Latest

It is understood that Union home minister Amit Shah will be chairing a high level security meeting on Tuesday. The meeting is said to begin at 11 AM and takes place a day after a deadly blast near Red Fort in Delhi.