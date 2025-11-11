Gautam Gambhir Reacts to Red Fort Blast in Delhi: 'Saddened by Loss'

Red Fort Blast: In the wake of the Red Fort explosion on Monday that claimed nine lives and injured many, India coach Gautam Gambhir, who is currently with the national side in Kolkata, reacted to the incident. The India head coach took to X to express his feelings. Admitting that he is saddened by the loss of lives, he claimed that he is praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. For the unversed, Gambhir hails from Delhi.

‘Saddened by the loss of lives’

“Saddened by the loss of lives due to the blast in Delhi. Praying for strength to the families of the deceased and for the speedy recovery of the injured,” Gambhir wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Gambhir is in Kolkata as the Indian team takes on South Africa in the first Test at the Eden Gardens starting November 14.

The blast took place on Monday evening near the Red Fort Metro Station. It is reported that the blast took place in a white Hyundai i20 car, leaving mangled bodies and wrecked cars scattered in the busy area. "We are probing all angles," Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in a briefing, right before visiting the blast site.

"The blast took place in a slow-moving vehicle that stopped at the Red Fort traffic signal. There were occupants in the car. The blast damaged cars nearby," Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha told reporters. The explosion reportedly damaged three to four vehicles.

What's the latest?