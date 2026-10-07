Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Rs 5 Crore Claim Over Premanand Maharaj Ashram Visit, Calls Allegation ‘Baseless’

New Delhi: Former India captain Virat Kohli has rejected claims that he was paid Rs 5 crore to visit spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj’s ashram in Vrindavan, with his spokesperson describing the allegation as “completely false, baseless and factually incorrect.”

The denial came after Dinesh Sharma, popularly known as Falahari Maharaj and president of the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Sangharsh Nyas, alleged that Rs 5 crore had been spent to bring Kohli to Premanand Maharaj’s ashram. The claim subsequently surfaced in reports and on social media.

According to the allegation, a Rajasthan-based private company or individuals associated with a real estate group had facilitated Kohli’s visit, with the stated aim of increasing the popularity and accessibility of Premanand Maharaj. However, the claim has not been independently verified, and no publicly available payment record, contract or other evidence has emerged to establish that Kohli received Rs 5 crore for the visit.

Responding to the allegation, Kohli’s spokesperson issued a statement firmly rejecting it and said the cricketer’s association with Premanand Maharaj was driven by personal faith.

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“We would like to categorically state that the claims made by Falahari Maharaj Dinesh Sharma in regards to Mr. Virat Kohli are completely false, baseless and factually incorrect,” the spokesperson said.

The statement further said that Kohli “visits Premanand Maharaj Ji purely out of his deep faith and reverence for Maharaj Ji.” Kohli’s team also urged media organisations to verify facts before reporting or amplifying such claims and called for responsible reporting.

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Kohli and his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, have been regular visitors to Premanand Maharaj’s Radha Keli Kunj Ashram in Vrindavan. Their first reported visit took place on January 4, 2023, after which the couple returned to the ashram on several occasions. Their association with the spiritual leader has continued over the years.

The controversy surrounding the claim comes at a time when Premanand Maharaj’s ashram has come under scrutiny following the death of a disciple, Rasik Dulari. The disciple died after falling from the fourth floor of the ashram building on September 25, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death.

Mathura Police have been examining various aspects of the case, including the circumstances leading up to Dulari’s death and his activities before the incident. Investigators have also examined his mobile phone, a new SIM card, call records and chats as part of the probe. Statements from several people have been recorded during the investigation.