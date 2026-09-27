Virat Kohli Smashes 55th ODI Ton, Becomes Second Batter After Tendulkar To 15,000 ODI Runs As India Crush West Indies In 1st ODI

Thiruvananthapuram: Virat Kohli's majestic century and Shubman Gill's fluent hundred powered India to a commanding eight-wicket victory over West Indies in the first ODI at the Greenfield International Stadium on Sunday.

Kohli remained unbeaten on a sensational 139 off 88 balls, striking 11 fours and seven sixes at a strike rate of 153.40, while Ruturaj Gaikwad finished unbeaten on 13 off 19 balls.

Chasing a target of 296, India raced to 300/2 in 41.4 overs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

Kohli's innings was the centrepiece of India's successful chase as the former India captain produced an aggressive display after initially settling into the innings.

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He reached his century in just 74 balls and continued attacking after reaching the landmark, taking the West Indies bowling apart in the closing stages.

The century was Kohli's 55th in ODI cricket. He also became the second batter after Sachin Tendulkar to complete 15,000 ODI runs, reaching the landmark during his innings.

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Before the match, Kohli had scored 14,941 runs at an average of 58.59, with 54 centuries and 79 fifties to his name. His highest ODI score remains 183.

Captain Gill also played a major role in the chase, scoring 110 off 108 balls. His innings included 13 fours and a six as he anchored India's pursuit before being dismissed for the second wicket.

Gill and Kohli put together a massive 151-run partnership for the second wicket after India lost Rohit Sharma in the 12th over.

Rohit, who opened alongside Gill, scored 32 off 35 balls, hitting two fours and three sixes before Alzarri Joseph ended the opening partnership.

Gill then joined Kohli and steadily built India's chase. The pair combined caution with aggression and took India past the 200-run mark before Gill fell for 110 at 33.6 overs, caught by wicketkeeper Jewel Andrew off Roston Chase.

With India requiring only 71 runs at that stage, Kohli shifted gears and continued the attack alongside Gaikwad. The pair ensured there were no further setbacks as India completed the chase with plenty to spare.

Earlier, West Indies posted 295/7 in their 50 overs, with Justin Greaves producing a century and John Campbell providing an explosive start.

Greaves top-scored with 101 off 108 balls, hitting 12 fours, while Campbell made 62 off 60 balls, with six fours and three sixes. The duo added 135 runs for the opening wicket, giving West Indies a strong platform after India captain Gill opted to bowl.

Kuldeep Yadav eventually broke the partnership by dismissing Campbell for 62 in the 20th over. The left-arm wrist-spinner then continued to trouble the West Indies batting lineup and finished with outstanding figures of 4/40 in 10 overs.

Greaves remained at the crease and reached his century before Kuldeep dismissed him for 101. The spinner then removed Jewel Andrew for a duck off the very next delivery, completing a crucial spell for India.

West Indies captain Shai Hope made 12 off 11 balls, while Keacy Carty contributed 13 off 31 deliveries. Roston Chase scored 24 off 32 balls, including three fours.

Amir Jangoo provided the late acceleration, smashing an unbeaten 58 off 43 balls. His innings featured seven fours and a six and helped West Indies push their total close to 300. Matthew Forde made 7 off 12 balls, while Gudakesh Motie remained unbeaten on 4 off four deliveries.

For India, Kuldeep was the standout bowler with four wickets, while Prasidh Krishna claimed 2/60. Nitish Kumar Reddy took the other wicket, finishing with 1/45 from five overs.

The victory gave India an ideal start to the three-match series, with Kohli's record-setting knock and Gill's century dominating the chase after Kuldeep's four-wicket haul restricted West Indies to a below-par total despite their strong start.