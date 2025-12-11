Year-Ender 2025: Virat Kohli To John Cena, Listing Top Sports Personalities Who Shocked The World With Their Retirements

Real life drama and entertainment, these are the two factors that attract viewers and fans towards sport. A set of individuals competing against each other to earn the bragging rights, peppered with drama and emotions, makes sport a compelling watch for millions across the globe.

Sports does come with its own set of stars, people, athletes who have done superhuman things on the field and have left the viewers and the fans stunned. Unfortunately, in the year 2025, many such stalwarts decided to ride into the sunset to start the second innings of their life.

Here's A List Of Top Five Retirements That Shocked Sports Fans All Around The Globe

Virat Kohli: Arguably, the greatest to play the sport, Virat Kohli has always been extremely vocal about his love for cricket, especially Test cricket. Many times, Kohli reiterated the fact that Test cricket is something that he will want to play till the time he continues to represent India, but things took a whole new different turn and Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket earlier this year, while the Indian Premier League was still on.

The ex-India skipper retired from the purest format of the game with 9,230 runs in 123 Tests at an average of 46.85, which includes 30 centuries and 7 double hundreds.

Advertisement

Rohit Sharma: Just a few days before Kohli's Test retirement announcement, Rohit Sharma shocked everybody by making his decision clear of walking away from the purest format of the game. In Rohit, India not only lost a captain, but also an opener who could decimate oppositions on his own.

Rohit bid goodbye to Test cricket with 4,301 runs from 67 matches while averaging 40.57. Earlier this year, Rohit led India to an undefeated Champions Trophy win.

Advertisement

Mitchell Starc: The discussion about a three-format bowler can't be completed without mentioning Mitchell Starc, who sits on the top of the list. Just like Virat Kohli, Mitchell Starc has always held Test cricket in high regard and he has done everything in his power to stay on the top of his game.

On September 2, 2025, Mitchell Starc announced his wish to retire from the shortest international format, the T20 format. Starc will continue to play the Test and the ODI format for the Aussies.

John Cena: The legendary wrestler-actor John Cena announced his retirement from the WWE in 2024, but he is all set to bid goodbye to the squared circle on December 13, 2025. Cena will lock horns with Gunther in his last appearance on Saturday Night Main Event and after that he will ride into the sunset and pursue his acting career further.

Cena is walking away from the WWE as a Grand Slam champion. Earlier this year, John won the Universal Championship for the 17th time.

Sergio Busquets: Spanish midfield maestro Sergio Busquets, who has been Messi's longtime teammate across Barcelona and Inter-Miami, announced his wish of hanging up his cleats after the Major League Soccer season came to an end.

It is being said that Busquets will take a short break and then he’ll venture into coaching, probably back home in Europe.

Lionel Messi And Cristiano Ronaldo To Follow The Same Path?

As scary as it may sound, it is a fact that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, the two stalwarts, are gearing up to play their last FIFA World Cup.